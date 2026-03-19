JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,006,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $775.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.