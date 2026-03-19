JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Stock Price

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

HTFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

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Heartflow Stock Up 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartflow

HTFL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,196. Heartflow has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30.

In other news, insider Campbell Rogers sold 65,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,595,596.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,072.66. This represents a 46.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $228,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Heartflow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Key Stories Impacting Heartflow

Here are the key news stories impacting Heartflow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong growth — Q4 revenue was $49.13M vs. $46.58M expected, up ~40.5% year‑over‑year, signaling accelerating top‑line momentum that supports longer‑term adoption of HeartFlow’s diagnostic offering. MarketBeat Q4 results

Revenue beat and strong growth — Q4 revenue was $49.13M vs. $46.58M expected, up ~40.5% year‑over‑year, signaling accelerating top‑line momentum that supports longer‑term adoption of HeartFlow’s diagnostic offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance still constructive — Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $38 to $35 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and continued analyst conviction in the story. Benzinga note

Analyst stance still constructive — Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $38 to $35 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and continued analyst conviction in the story. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic progress and record revenue growth on the earnings call; investors will watch execution (commercial scale, reimbursement, and margin expansion) for confirmation. Yahoo highlights

Management emphasized strategic progress and record revenue growth on the earnings call; investors will watch execution (commercial scale, reimbursement, and margin expansion) for confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term AI tailwinds noted — articles profiling HeartFlow as an AI beneficiary outline secular upside but represent a multi‑quarter thesis rather than an immediate catalyst. MSN AI piece

Longer‑term AI tailwinds noted — articles profiling HeartFlow as an AI beneficiary outline secular upside but represent a multi‑quarter thesis rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — GAAP/adjusted EPS came in at ($0.29) vs. ($0.16) expected, a notable shortfall that likely pressured the stock as investors focus on near‑term profitability and margin trajectory. Press release / earnings

EPS missed expectations — GAAP/adjusted EPS came in at ($0.29) vs. ($0.16) expected, a notable shortfall that likely pressured the stock as investors focus on near‑term profitability and margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Increased trading activity on the print — volume was above average, suggesting the results and EPS miss prompted heavier repositioning by investors and traders. AP snapshot

About Heartflow

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HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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