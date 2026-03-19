JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $71,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,525,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,699,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,957,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 55.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,131,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 405,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 108.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 311,559 shares during the last quarter.

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Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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