JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Primo Brands worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Primo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

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