JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Primo Brands worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Primo Brands Price Performance
Shares of PRMB stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.
Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Primo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Primo Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.
Primo Brands Company Profile
Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.
Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.
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