JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $78,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $187,691,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,022,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,480,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,096,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,185,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 893,973 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.16 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.89% and a net margin of 21.77%.Hess Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.7641 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.99%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

Further Reading

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