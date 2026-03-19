JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.53% of Arcellx worth $72,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,126.81. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $10,243,230.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 276,051 shares in the company, valued at $31,447,729.92. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,366 shares of company stock valued at $11,526,708. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Trading Down 0.0%

Arcellx stock opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 1,027.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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