JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 603,635 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $74,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,631,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $134,289,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,516,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,682 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,741,000 after buying an additional 1,195,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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