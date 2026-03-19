JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,732 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Five Below worth $71,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 397.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,304,000.

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Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,973.35. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Five Below News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $229.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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