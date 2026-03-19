JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 39.0% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 47.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 28.0% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:NVS opened at $149.73 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $170.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $4.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Argus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.