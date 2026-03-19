JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,542 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Group 1 Automotive worth $80,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.12 and a 200-day moving average of $396.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.44 and a 12 month high of $488.39.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 1.44%.Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $470.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

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About Group 1 Automotive

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Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Further Reading

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