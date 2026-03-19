JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 199,772 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.76% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $77,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.82 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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