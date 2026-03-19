Joseph Hauser Sells 8,596 Shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Hauser sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $148,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,730.75. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting OrthoPediatrics

Here are the key news stories impacting OrthoPediatrics this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO David R. Bailey sold 19,535 shares (~$336,979), reducing his direct stake by ~6.15%. SEC Filing

CEO David R. Bailey sold 19,535 shares (~$336,979), reducing his direct stake by ~6.15%. Negative Sentiment: CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares (~$224,129), trimming his holding by ~4.47%. SEC Filing

CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares (~$224,129), trimming his holding by ~4.47%. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares (~$148,592), cutting his stake by ~5.45%. SEC Filing

General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares (~$148,592), cutting his stake by ~5.45%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Gregory A. Odle sold 8,433 shares (~$145,469), reducing his position by ~4.30%. SEC Filing

Insider Gregory A. Odle sold 8,433 shares (~$145,469), reducing his position by ~4.30%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 8,596 shares (~$148,281), decreasing his stake by ~4.23%. SEC Filing

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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