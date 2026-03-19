John Everets Purchases 1,339 Shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director John Everets bought 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $28,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 141,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,190.42. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Eastern Company has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $26.77.

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Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $248.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.68 million. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Key Headlines Impacting Eastern

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying: multiple directors (Mardy, Scott, Everets, Galbato, Mitarotonda, Henry) purchased shares on March 16 at ~ $20.93, signaling management confidence and supporting near‑term demand for the stock. InsiderTrades — Insider Buying

Heavy insider buying: multiple directors (Mardy, Scott, Everets, Galbato, Mitarotonda, Henry) purchased shares on March 16 at ~ $20.93, signaling management confidence and supporting near‑term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: several funds (Goldman Sachs, Empowered Funds, Geode, others) increased or initiated positions recently; institutional ownership remains high (~77%), which can support steadier share demand. MarketBeat — EML

Institutional accumulation: several funds (Goldman Sachs, Empowered Funds, Geode, others) increased or initiated positions recently; institutional ownership remains high (~77%), which can support steadier share demand. Neutral Sentiment: Oil price volatility from Middle East tensions may lift transportation and input costs for industrial manufacturers like Eastern; this is an uncertain near‑term headwind but not a company‑specific catalyst. Barchart — Oil Rally

Oil price volatility from Middle East tensions may lift transportation and input costs for industrial manufacturers like Eastern; this is an uncertain near‑term headwind but not a company‑specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro caution: S&P500 weakness ahead of Fed decisions can weigh on small‑cap industrials broadly, creating market‑wide volatility rather than company‑specific moves. TipRanks — S&P 500/Stumbles

Macro caution: S&P500 weakness ahead of Fed decisions can weigh on small‑cap industrials broadly, creating market‑wide volatility rather than company‑specific moves. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Mar 3) missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and narrow net margins (~2.9%), highlighting ongoing margin pressure and operational headwinds that could limit upside until profitability stabilizes. MarketBeat — Earnings

Recent quarterly results (Mar 3) missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and narrow net margins (~2.9%), highlighting ongoing margin pressure and operational headwinds that could limit upside until profitability stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/industry skepticism: recent analysis (Seeking Alpha) frames Eastern as still facing headwinds — reinforces cautious positioning among some investors until clearer recovery in margins or revenue growth. Seeking Alpha — The Eastern Company: Still Dealing With Headwinds

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EML shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

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