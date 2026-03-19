John Dillon Acquires 70,902 Shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) CEO John Dillon acquired 70,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,447.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,000. The trade was a 243.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, John Dillon acquired 29,098 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $103,588.88.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

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TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct’s products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

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