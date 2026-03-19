Johanna Mercier Sells 3,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,006,485.17. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,274,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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