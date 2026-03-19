Joana Goncalves Sells 7,641 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $222,670.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $214,270.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORKA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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