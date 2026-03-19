Jerrell Shelton Sells 7,918 Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $63,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,054,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,008. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CryoPort Stock Performance

CryoPort stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

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CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

View Our Latest Report on CYRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,756,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CryoPort by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 705,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,244,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after buying an additional 623,896 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CryoPort by 37.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 408,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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