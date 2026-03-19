James Mulay Sells 1,964 Shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director James Mulay sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $124,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Mulay also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 9th, James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of CG Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,933,000 after purchasing an additional 670,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,999,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,111,000 after buying an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,961,000 after buying an additional 1,854,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,423,000 after buying an additional 950,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 281,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGON

About CG Oncology

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CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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