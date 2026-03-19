Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 69,979 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,979 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 867,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 151.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 10.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.