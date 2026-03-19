Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 4,188 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.19.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Trading Down 1.6%

FDX stock opened at $348.95 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $392.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.36 and its 200-day moving average is $289.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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