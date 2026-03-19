Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,733 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Earl Newsome sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.67, for a total transaction of $758,771.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,057.63. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $542.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $617.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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