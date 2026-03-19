Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap-On by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Snap-On by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Snap-On in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $361.53 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $390.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,332.40. The trade was a 29.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock worth $15,210,959 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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