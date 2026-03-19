Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.7222.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

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Jack In The Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Jack In The Box has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $349.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.73 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Jack In The Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack In The Box

In other Jack In The Box news, CEO Lance F. Tucker sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $68,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,804.44. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,130 shares of company stock valued at $87,835. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack In The Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Jack In The Box by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 167,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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