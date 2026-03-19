Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $57,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Article Title

Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data‑center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Article Title

AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data‑center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Article Title

Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Article Title

Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Article Title

Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking and mixed market reaction: some outlets reported a post‑earnings dip/sell‑the‑news reaction despite the beat-and-raise, indicating volatility and potential near‑term pullbacks after the strong run-up. Article Title

About Jabil

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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