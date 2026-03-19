J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.77 and last traded at $79.3150, with a volume of 120517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

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J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

J & J Snack Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,450.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 897.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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