iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.34. 256 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

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