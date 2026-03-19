iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $83,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 159,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $338.46 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $368.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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