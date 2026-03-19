iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 25.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $437.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.99. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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