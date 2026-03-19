iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,888,000 after buying an additional 184,934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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