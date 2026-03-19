iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Painted Porch Advisors LLC

Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Painted Porch Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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