iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.78 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $179.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1218 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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