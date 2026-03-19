iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,915 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.