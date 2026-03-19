IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $43.80. IREN shares last traded at $43.6670, with a volume of 7,750,463 shares trading hands.

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Positive Sentiment: IREN announced an agreement to acquire more than 50,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs to strengthen its cloud/mining platform, and H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with an $80 price target — a clear operational and analyst catalyst that supports upside potential. Article Title

IREN announced an agreement to acquire more than 50,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs to strengthen its cloud/mining platform, and H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with an $80 price target — a clear operational and analyst catalyst that supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes that institutional interest has returned after IREN’s dramatic rise last year (from ~$5 to ~$70), with some Wall Street buyers viewing the pullback as a buying opportunity — this may provide buying support under current weakness. Article Title

Coverage notes that institutional interest has returned after IREN’s dramatic rise last year (from ~$5 to ~$70), with some Wall Street buyers viewing the pullback as a buying opportunity — this may provide buying support under current weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight why the stock has fallen despite the good news: recent quarterly results missed revenue and EPS expectations, revenue is down year-over-year, and investors are likely locking in gains or reacting to sector volatility — these fundamentals and profit-taking explain downward pressure on the share price. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IREN. HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

IREN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IREN

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IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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