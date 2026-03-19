Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.0080, with a volume of 503269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

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Invitation Home Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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