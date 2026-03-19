Investment Research Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 219,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.