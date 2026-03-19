Investment Research Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $594.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $611.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.22. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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