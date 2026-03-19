Investment Research Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco expanded its product lineup with two new ETFs — the Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW) and the Diversified Dividend Opportunities ETF (DVVY) — which can broaden investor choices and potentially redirect inflows into the firm’s Innovation Suite. Balancing Tech & Income: Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Positive Sentiment: The new Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF is getting attention as investors seek diversification inside tech exposure — that could ease pressure on cap‑weighted QQQ over time by offering an alternative way to own Nasdaq tech. Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF breaking out as investors seek diversification
- Positive Sentiment: Broader bullishness on AI chips — note coverage that NVIDIA forecasts massive chip demand — supports tech ETF narratives and could attract rotation back into QQQ once risk sentiment stabilizes. ETFs to Gain as NVIDIA Views $1 Trillion in Chip Orders by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow shows institutional traders accumulating QQQ contracts; some traders are using strangles to profit from volatility rather than direction — this implies larger moves are possible but direction is uncertain. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Neutral Sentiment: VIX behavior is mixed — some pieces note the fear gauge falling despite global chaos, which complicates immediate directional bets on QQQ until volatility metrics settle. The VIX Is Falling Despite Global Chaos — Here’s What the Fear Gauge Is Actually Telling You
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran) and rising oil prices are pushing investors away from risk assets; commentary warns that energy-driven inflation and supply disruptions could pressure growth stocks in QQQ. The Economic Consequences Of The Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns — rising inflation expectations and the risk of higher Treasury yields (some pieces flag a potential 6% 10‑year scenario) — weigh on long-duration growth names that dominate QQQ. A 6-percent 10-Year Treasury Rate Is A Potential 2026 Black Swan
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.