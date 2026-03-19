Investment Research Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,597,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 487,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after buying an additional 358,687 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 331,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,930,000 after buying an additional 323,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $570.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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