Investment Research Partners LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $488.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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