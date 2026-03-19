Investment Research Partners LLC Takes $8.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $662.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $688.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.