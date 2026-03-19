Investment Research Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 166.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Hershey by 6.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 113,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Hershey by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,870,880. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Argus upgraded Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $212.39 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $239.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.Hershey’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.452 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 133.87%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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