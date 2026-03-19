Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $839,000 in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 173.3% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,402,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE AME opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $242.05.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.