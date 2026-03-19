Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $716,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander cut ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,355.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,388.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,141.03. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22. The company has a market capitalization of $532.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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