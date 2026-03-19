Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $193.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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