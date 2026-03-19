Investment Research Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,865,000 after buying an additional 510,426 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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