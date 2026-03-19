Investment Research Partners LLC Buys New Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,357. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approves a new $20.0 billion, open‑ended stock repurchase authorization (in addition to ≈$2.1B remaining from Nov‑2024 program); company says timing/size will depend on market conditions — a large buyback (RTT/press coverage estimates ~14.5% of shares) signals management confidence and is usually supportive of the share price. Article Title

Board approves a new $20.0 billion, open‑ended stock repurchase authorization (in addition to ≈$2.1B remaining from Nov‑2024 program); company says timing/size will depend on market conditions — a large buyback (RTT/press coverage estimates ~14.5% of shares) signals management confidence and is usually supportive of the share price. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its dividend (annualized payout reported at $3.68), increasing shareholder yield alongside the buyback — further evidence management is prioritizing returns. Article Title

Company raised its dividend (annualized payout reported at $3.68), increasing shareholder yield alongside the buyback — further evidence management is prioritizing returns. Positive Sentiment: Bullish investors point out the buyback + dividend and continued beat-and-raise style earnings as signs Qualcomm may be undervalued, especially versus higher‑multiple peers; some investors/analysts are therefore using weakness to add exposure. Article Title

Bullish investors point out the buyback + dividend and continued beat-and-raise style earnings as signs Qualcomm may be undervalued, especially versus higher‑multiple peers; some investors/analysts are therefore using weakness to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison pieces (e.g., Corning vs Qualcomm) highlight that other 5G/optics names may offer stronger near‑term growth or AI tailwinds, suggesting investors are weighing alternate ways to play the 5G/AI cycle. Article Title

Peer comparison pieces (e.g., Corning vs Qualcomm) highlight that other 5G/optics names may offer stronger near‑term growth or AI tailwinds, suggesting investors are weighing alternate ways to play the 5G/AI cycle. Negative Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners (and other street analysts) issued downgrades and set a street‑low $100 price target, citing slowing smartphone volumes, longer upgrade cycles, memory/component supply issues, and intensifying competition — these notes are pressuring the stock despite the capital returns news. Article Title

Seaport Research Partners (and other street analysts) issued downgrades and set a street‑low $100 price target, citing slowing smartphone volumes, longer upgrade cycles, memory/component supply issues, and intensifying competition — these notes are pressuring the stock despite the capital returns news. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and media pieces flag that the stock has already suffered meaningful YTD losses and could face more downside if smartphone demand and margin pressure persist — short‑to‑medium term growth concerns are outweighing the buyback headline for some investors. Article Title

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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