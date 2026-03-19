Investment Research Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,445 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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