Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.77 and last traded at GBX 68.77. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25.

Investment Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.28.

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Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 102.73%.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

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