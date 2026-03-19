Investacc Group Limited (di) (LON:INAC) Posts Earnings Results

Investacc Group Limited (di) (LON:INAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Investacc Group Limited (di) Stock Performance
LON INAC traded up GBX 1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 168.30. 1,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.15. Investacc Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 127.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 192.45. The firm has a market cap of £83.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.71.
About Investacc Group Limited (di)
Group services include:
– InvestAcc Pension Administration and InvestAcc Limited: A specialist, multi-award-winning provider of self-invested pensions (SIPP and SSAS).
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