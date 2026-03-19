Investacc Group Limited (di) (LON:INAC) Posts Earnings Results

Investacc Group Limited (di) (LON:INAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Investacc Group Limited (di) Stock Performance

LON INAC traded up GBX 1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 168.30. 1,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.15. Investacc Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 127.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 192.45. The firm has a market cap of £83.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.71.

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About Investacc Group Limited (di)

(Get Free Report)

InvestAcc Group’s goal is to build the UK’s leading specialist pension administration business in the public markets with an initial focus on the self-invested personal pension (“SIPP”) market. The SIPP market is fragmented and, combined with UK demographics of an ageing population and over £8.5 trillion of wealth concentrated in pension and property assets, provides a structural opportunity for inorganic growth. InvestAcc Group is executing its strategy by creating creating a resilient and customer-centred leader through a targeted “buy and build” mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) strategy and strategic partnerships.

Group services include:

– InvestAcc Pension Administration and InvestAcc Limited: A specialist, multi-award-winning provider of self-invested pensions (SIPP and SSAS).

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