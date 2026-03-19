International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.0938.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

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International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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