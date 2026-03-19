Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$1.32. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 37,307 shares trading hands.

Intermap Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$101.10 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

About Intermap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

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